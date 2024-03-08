|
08.03.2024 12:05:00
How Soon Will Super Micro Computer Stock Hit $2,000?
The past year has been phenomenal for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) investors; shares of the server manufacturer have shot up a stunning 1,090% over the past 52 weeks. Investors have been buying Supermicro stock hand over fist thanks to the booming demand for its solutions that are being deployed in artificial intelligence (AI) servers.Supermicro's impending inclusion in the S&P 500 index has further added to investors' enthusiasm. The stock is now trading at an all-time high of just over $1,161 following eye-popping gains of 309% just in 2024. Given that Supermicro's share price has quadrupled just over the past two months or so, does it mean that it is a matter of time before it jumps another 72% and hits a stock price of $2,000? Let's find out.Though Supermicro (the name its business operates as) has shot up big-time in the past year, it is worth noting that the stock trades at just 5.6 times sales right now. That's surprisingly cheap when you consider that other companies that benefit from AI adoption, such as Nvidia and Palantir Technologies, trade at much higher sales multiples. What's more, Supermicro is currently cheaper than the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index's price-to-sales ratio of 8.45.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
