How SpaceX Became a Korean Defense Contractor

Eight years ago, Elon Musk made a controversial decision.Frustrated by the near-monopoly that the United Launch Alliance (ULA) -- a joint venture between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- had over rocket launches of U.S. military satellites, the CEO of upstart space company SpaceX sued the U.S. government to open up Air Force contracts to competitive bidding. It was a risky move, since Musk was suing SpaceX's biggest customer, but the lawsuit paid off.The government settled with SpaceX, certifying it to launch military satellites, and set up the company for a huge run of success as an honest-to-goodness U.S. defense contractor. Since becoming certified to launch military payloads, SpaceX has put multiple satellites into orbit for the Air Force.