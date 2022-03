How SpaceX Saves NASA $100 Million Per Flight

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Eight years ago, the business of space changed.In 2014, NASA tapped SpaceX and Boeing (NYSE: BA) to build two new human-rated spacecraft, the Crew Dragon and Starliner, respectively. Each company would first prove its ship capable of safe flight, then perform as many as six crewed missions to the International Space Station.Boeing hasn't yet been able to complete its test flights and hasn't performed even one crewed mission. But SpaceX? That contract has proved a resounding success.