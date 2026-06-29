Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
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29.06.2026 13:07:00
How SpaceX Uses a Secret Launch Subsidy to Make Starlink Look Insanely Profitable
For most of its lifetime, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been a rocket stock: The first private company to put a rocket in orbit, the first to launch and then land a rocket -- then launch it again -- and the company that cut the cost of spaceflight by as much as 75%.These were SpaceX's claims to fame.Then came the SpaceX IPO, and with it, the publication of SpaceX's IPO prospectus. When SpaceX at long last revealed its financial data to the world, it became obvious to investors that SpaceX might be an artificial intelligence company (because SpaceX hopes to make most of its money from xAI). Or SpaceX might be a satellite communications company (because Starlink is SpaceX's only profitable division).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Starlink
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26.06.26
|SpaceX plans Starlink mobile push into US consumer market (Financial Times)
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26.06.26
|SpaceX plans Starlink mobile push into US consumer market (Financial Times)
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10.04.26
|Neuer Starlink-Deal: Deutsche Telekom will letzte Funklöcher beseitigen - Aktie im Blick (finanzen.at)
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07.03.26