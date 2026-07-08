Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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08.07.2026 18:15:00
How Stellantis Aims to Turn Its Overseas Business Around to Drive Its Stock Higher
Most of us enjoy a good comeback story, and that's exactly what Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) hopes to achieve by the end of this decade. The struggling carmaker is putting its money where its mouth is with a $70 billion turnaround strategy that focuses not just on North America, but Europe as well, through a multipronged approach to affordable pricing as the price of new vehicles continues to rise. Stellantis is committed to driving 70% of its investment through four core brands: Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat. If the automaker executes its strategy well, investors should be well rewarded with market-beating returns through the rest of this decade. Lost in the shuffle, though, is a key resurgence in Europe. Let's dive in. It appears that Jeep will be instrumental in reversing Stellantis' fortunes in Europe. Investors know SUVs are big business in the U.S. market, but many don't realize that small SUVs and crossovers are Europe's second-largest segment, and compact SUVs and crossovers remain the largest segment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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