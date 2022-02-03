|
03.02.2022 21:17:00
How Supply Chain Woes Are Impacting Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) has been a big winner over the last decade, but like many of its peers, the company has been struggling with supply chain challenges. The paint company plans to raise prices to combat inflation and expects results to improve by the second half of 2022.In this episode of "Beat and Raise" recorded on Jan. 27, Fool.com contributors Jeremy Bowman and Brian Withers discuss the company's latest quarter report and how it's being impacted by supply chain issues.Continue reading
