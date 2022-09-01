|
How Tesla Stock Could Double by 2030
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could double by 2030. This is why Tesla stock is Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek's largest position. He discusses why he thinks Tesla stock could gain at least 170% by 2030 because of the vehicle business alone. Tesla must meet conservative assumptions that Zane walks through in his basic valuation model.Check out his full thoughts in the video below!*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 28, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 31, 2022.Continue reading
