How the Banking Mess Applies to Fintech Giants PayPal and Block -- and How It Doesn't

U.S. government regulators have stepped in to try and stabilize the chaos kicked off by the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. A confluence of events (poor asset management, rising interest rates, and fear among SVB's tech start-up customers) led to a bank run, and stocks of other small and regional banks have sold off.Fintech giants PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Block (NYSE: SQ) aren't exactly banks themselves, but investors may be wondering if similar risks could apply. Let's dig into some details.PayPal and Block are financial technology (fintech) companies that use software and computing technology to do business differently from traditional banks. Nevertheless, as they have grown, PayPal and Block have begun to look a bit more like typical banks. Continue reading