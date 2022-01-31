Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
31.01.2022 12:30:00
How The Canopy Growth Acquisition Is Weighing on Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) has a long history of successful M&A, notably gaining U.S. distribution rights to Modelo brand beers, which include Corona, in the U.S. However, the alcohol distributor seems to have stumbled when it spent $4 billion on cannabis grower Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) in 2017 as that company has struggled and continues to put up sizable losses.In this episode of "Beat and Raise," recorded on Jan. 20, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Brian Withers discuss Constellation's performance with and without the impact of Canopy and why the cannabis grower has been such a drag on its results.Continue reading
