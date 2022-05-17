How the Infant Formula Recall Will Impact Abbott's Revenue

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Baby formula is in short supply around the US, raising concerns about nutrition for the 3 out of 4 infants that rely on it for some portion of their nourishment. Supply chain issues have created problems since the start of the pandemic, but healthcare equipment provider Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) division Abbott Nutrition in particular has drawn the heat for the current severe shortage. Despite Abbott's mounting losses, the company's recovery is in sight.Image source: Getty Images.In mid-February, Abbott voluntarily recalled all powdered infant formula produced by its Sturgis, Michigan plant after four infants who'd consumed formula from the plant were hospitalized with infections caused by the common environmental bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. Continue reading