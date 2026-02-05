:be Aktie
How the Largest IPO of 2025 Could Be Healthy for Your Portfolio
Did you know that the largest initial public offering in 2025 was a boring medical supply company based in Chicago? But, boring can be beautiful, and Medline (MDLN) looks primed and ready to continue delivering on its history of rapid, profitable sales growth.Medline bills itself as "the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care." It boasts 335,00 products and 33 manufacturing facilities in more than 100 countries. 95% of customers here in the United States can receive next-day delivery. It therefore isn't much of an exaggeration to consider Medline the Amazon (AMZN) of medical and surgical ("medsurg") products.Hospitals, surgery center, and physicians are among the main users of Medline's medical kits, surgical gloves, wound care, and lab supplies. A key competitive advantage is its namesake Medline Brand products, which count as private label and help boost margins. By serving as both the manufacturer and distributor, it gets to keep the margin another reseller might demand to get its products to market.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
