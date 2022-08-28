|
28.08.2022 12:33:00
How the New EV Tax Credit Law Could Impact Automakers
Automakers have long pushed for an extension of existing electric vehicle (EV) tax credits that expire once an automaker sells 200,000 units. However, the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 signed by President Biden restructures the $7,500 EV tax credit and adds a new $4,000 rebate for used EVs. But the measure renders most of the American electric, plug-in hybrid, and fuel-cell vehicles ineligible as of the bill's signing, according to The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group that represents various automakers.To be eligible for an EV tax credit, a car must have a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of less than $55,000, trucks and SUVs must be under $80,000, and used cars no more than $25,000. In addition, income restrictions limit credits to modified adjusted gross incomes of less than $150,000 annually for single buyers or up to $300,000 for families and couples. For an automaker's vehicle to be eligible for a tax credit under the new law, a vehicle's final assembly location must be in North America, defined as the United States, Canada, or Mexico.Further, by 2024, 40% of a battery pack's key materials must be obtained from or processed in the United States or a nation with a valid free-trade agreement with the United States or from waste materials recovered and recycled in North America. That number grows to 80% by 2027 and 100% by 2028. In addition, before 2024, 50% of a battery's parts must be manufactured or assembled in North America; by 2027, this percentage will rise to 80% before reaching 100% the following year.Continue reading
