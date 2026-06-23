BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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23.06.2026 22:28:09
How the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Changed Retirement Planning for the Next Decade
On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) into law. It implemented major changes for individual, corporate, and specialized taxes; restructured safety-net programs like Medicaid and SNAP; increased government spending on defense and immigration reform; and pivoted federal support from green energy to fossil fuels. Let's see how those changes could impact your retirement plans.Image source: Getty Images.The OBBBA introduces a new senior tax deduction of $6,000 for individuals aged 65 and older, and $12,000 for married couples if both individuals are at least 65 years old. That deduction can be stacked with the baseline standard deduction and existing over-65 bonus deductions, which means a senior married couple can shield up to $47,500 from federal income taxes. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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