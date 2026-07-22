Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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22.07.2026 09:12:00
How the Potential $10 Billion Compute Lease Deal Between Meta Platforms and Anthropic Affects Neocloud Stocks
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has caused some angst for neocloud stockholders. The company allegedly plans to launch its own cloud business to lease access to AI computing power and AI models, and given the scale of the data centers it's constructing, it could become a serious competitor in the space. Those concerns intensified after reports emerged that Meta Platforms and Anthropic are discussing a compute deal for up to $10 billion that would run over 2 years. No official announcements have been made, so there are no details yet about how many gigawatts such a deal could involve. Neither company has confirmed the talks, which were described as early-stage conversations by the unnamed source. However, it appears that Meta Platforms is serious about entering the cloud infrastructure industry, and its entry could affect key players.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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20.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Meta auf 'Buy' - Ziel 825 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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17.07.26
|Meta and Anthropic in talks for up to $10bn data centre deal (Financial Times)
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17.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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13.07.26
|Meta-Aktie: KI-Rechenzentrum in Louisiana wächst auf 50 Milliarden Dollar (finanzen.at)
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10.07.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|536,50
|-2,58%
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