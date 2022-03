How the Stock Market Can Turn $100 per Month Into $135,000 With Zero Effort

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market can be a fantastic way to generate wealth, and it's not as difficult as it may seem to make a lot of money over time. In fact, it's possible to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars or more with very little effort.The key to growing your savings in the stock market is to invest in the right places. And there's one investment, in particular, that can turn $100 per month into more than $135,000. Here's how to get started.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading