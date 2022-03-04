|
04.03.2022 14:27:08
How These 2 Nasdaq Giants Moved the Market Friday
The stock market continued to respond to the latest happenings around the world, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine creating the most uncertainty. With no apparent end in sight to fighting, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down almost 1% to 13,907 in premarket trading as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.Investors also paid close attention to the latest financial reports from a couple of major companies in the market. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) reported results that shed more light into the current state of the consumer economy, while tech giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) had things to say about the ongoing efforts across the business world to embrace digital transformation. Together, the two companies painted an interesting picture of where things stand right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
