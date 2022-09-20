|
How These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Bucking Tuesday's Tumble
Investors are nervous about what the Federal Reserve might do with interest rates when it meets later this week, and that nervousness is showing up in major market indexes. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down about half a percent as of noon ET, actually managing to post slightly smaller losses than other popular benchmarks.Even with the Nasdaq down, though, there were plenty of companies that had good news to help their share prices rise. Two in particular caught investors' eyes Tuesday morning. Here's why Wall Street is taking a closer look at Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) and whether the day's share-price gains could build from here.Shares of Wynn Resorts were up more than 5% at midday on Tuesday. The global casino resort giant's shareholders drew some encouragement from the prospects of a loosening of pandemic-related restrictions that could send more visitors through its doors.Continue reading
