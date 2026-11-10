How These 5 Big-Box Retailers Compete for the Same Shopper

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), Target (NYSE: TGT), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) are all after the same thing: a large share of household budgets. They just go about it in different ways. While all five of these big-box retailers may sell home and garden products, only the last two specialize in them. In the case of the first three, each one also sells everyday consumer staple items, like food, clothing, and household goods.

Yet while Walmart in particular may be "crushing it" right now, the strengths of these other four names are nothing to sneeze at. In fact, considering other factors, like valuation, it may not necessarily be the leaders of the pack that are among the best retail stocks to buy.

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