Box Aktie
WKN DE: A110YG / ISIN: US10316T1043
|
10.11.2026 16:45:00
How These 5 Big-Box Retailers Compete for the Same Shopper
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), Target (NYSE: TGT), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) are all after the same thing: a large share of household budgets. They just go about it in different ways. While all five of these big-box retailers may sell home and garden products, only the last two specialize in them. In the case of the first three, each one also sells everyday consumer staple items, like food, clothing, and household goods.
Yet while Walmart in particular may be "crushing it" right now, the strengths of these other four names are nothing to sneeze at. In fact, considering other factors, like valuation, it may not necessarily be the leaders of the pack that are among the best retail stocks to buy.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Box
Analysen zu Box
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Box
|37,93
|2,24%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte im Sinkflug -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.