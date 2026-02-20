Leading Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
|
20.02.2026 18:02:00
How This AI Stock Went From Lost Cause to Leading Force
Only a few companies become the undisputed leaders of their particular industries. Those few that achieve such greatness do so only by working hard, creating innovative products and services and disrupting would-be competitors before they can become a threat. The financial rewards for investors who buy shares of these winners are often substantial.But one thing that often goes underappreciated by investors is just how difficult it is for these companies to maintain their leadership positions. Once the strength of their business models becomes apparent, these leaders inspire disruptors of their own that seek to tear them down. Moreover, once a company gets a taste of leadership in one area, it's natural to try to expand its business and extend that leadership to other areas, and that too invites competition.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become one of the most important companies in the world. It's leading the way forward in artificial intelligence, and its efforts in streaming video, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing have contributed to its overall success. Yet as inevitable as it might seem now that Alphabet would achieve its current heights, it actually wasn't long ago that many investors had given up on the parent company of Google as an example of a business that had lost its way. That makes Alphabet worth a closer look for the Voyager Portfolio, and this three-part series on the company starts out with how Alphabet grew into its current status and the challenges it faced to get there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
