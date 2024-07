How This Chip Company Outperformed Nvidia in the First Half

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is in full swing, and the big winner of that revolution is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Well, maybe it's the second-biggest.Nvidia is no doubt the most-in-focus company in the world right now. Its GPUs are in hyper-demand as companies race to deploy AI. Certainly, Nvidia has been the biggest winner of the popular "Magnificent Seven" stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool