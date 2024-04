How TigerGraph CoPilot enables graph-augmented AI

Data has the potential to provide transformative business insights across various industries, yet harnessing that data presents significant challenges. Many businesses struggle with data overload, with vast amounts of data that are siloed and underutilized. How can organizations deal with large and growing volumes of data without sacrificing performance and operational efficiency? Another challenge is extracting insights from complex data. Traditionally, this work has required significant technical expertise, restricting access to specialized data scientists and analysts. Recent AI breakthroughs in natural language processing are democratizing data access, enabling a wider range of users to query and interpret complex data sets. This broadened access helps organizations make informed decisions swiftly, capitalizing on the capability of AI copilots to process and analyze large-scale data in real time. AI copilots can also curb the high costs associated with managing large data sets by automating complex data processes and empowering less technical staff to undertake sophisticated data analysis, thus optimizing overall resource allocation.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel