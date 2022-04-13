Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
13.04.2022 12:00:00
How to Achieve Financial Freedom -- 10 Simple Steps to Financial Independence
Today, I'd like to share my 10 simple steps to financial independence. I come from humble beginnings, and if I can achieve financial freedom, so can you. Investing in quality companies for the long term is a big part of financial freedom, but there is so much more that goes into it that is often overlooked.For example, my first step is financial education, which includes tax laws, credit scores, the difference between assets and liabilities, and much more. It may sound straightforward, yet not many people take the time to focus on this knowledge. Financial education is not taught in most schools, so we are forced to learn on our own. Some people are fortunate enough to have a mentor or a family member who teaches financial literacy, but what about those who don't have these influences? What other steps are needed on our journey to retirement?I personally use a core of low-cost ETFs such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) in my portfolio, and I add growth stocks for outperformance. A diversified and balanced approach provides performance and stability to help navigate challenging times like we're experiencing now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
