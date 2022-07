How to ask for a pay rise - and make sure you get it

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Be sure of your facts so you can confidently argue your current pay is not in line with the marketTry to find out what somebody doing your job, in your region, with your number of years’ experience is likely to be paid. “Then use this as a benchmark for your own negotiation,” says Davinia Tomlinson, the founder of rainchq, a financial education website for women. Continue reading...