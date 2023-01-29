How to Be a Roth IRA Millionaire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even though we saw the broad stock market decline by over 20% at points last year, there's still every reason to believe that you can become a Roth IRA millionaire. With enough discipline, time, and focus, achieving a tax-free, seven-figure retirement balance is within the realm of possibility. Let's go over the four key behaviors to ensure you're a Roth IRA millionaire when it comes time to retire. While this won't be possible for all investors, contributing the annual maximum to your Roth IRA as soon as the new year begins gives your money the longest amount of time to compound tax-free. If contributing $6,500 (or $7,500 if you're 50 or older) at one time isn't possible for you, consider smoothing out your contributions over 12 months. But make a commitment to investing, regardless of how the stock market is performing.