24.08.2022 14:00:00
How to Be Prepared for the Spotted Lanternfly Invading Parts of the U.S.
The pest continues to spread throughout the East Coast and Midwest
READING, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An invasive pest continues to cause alarm throughout the East Coast and Midwest. The Spotted Lanternfly is spreading rapidly enough throughout these regions to force municipalities to create quarantine and "kill on sight" orders.
Often described as "the worst pest," the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been creating destruction in residential and agricultural areas ever since. On first sight, the spotted lanternfly is visually appealing, with red and black hind wings, black-spotted front wings and a yellow abdomen with black bands. The destruction caused by this captivating pest, however, is not pleasant.
With a taste for more than 70 plant species, the spotted lanternfly's appetite and damage caused to plants threatens the agriculture industry, backyards, gardens, orchards, woodlands and community landscapes. This time of year, adult spotted lanternflies are mating and laying eggs, so it is more important than ever to be vigilant about the signs.
Spotted lanternfly populations are currently found in 11 states and threatens to continue its trek across the country. States with confirmed cases include Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
Board Certified Entomologist Chad Gore of Ehrlich Pest Control offers insights into the invasive pest and how to protect plants and property from potential damage from the spotted lanternfly.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
