How to Build a Million-Dollar Retirement If You Start Investing in 2024

Achieving a million-dollar retirement may seem like a daunting goal, especially since the median retirement savings for American households hovers around $87,000. However, with strategic planning and consistent effort, it's entirely possible.Below is a rundown of steps you can take to get started on your journey to a seven-figure retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel