How to Build a Stock Portfolio for Beginners -- Why I Bought SentinelOne

Today, I am providing an update to my video series on how to build a growth stock portfolio from scratch. This series is focused on investing for beginners, but investors of all backgrounds will enjoy this content. The stock market can be challenging to navigate, but this diversified portfolio enables successful long-term growth investing.In the previous video, I started a new portfolio using the following allocations:I have added a new position to the portfolio, and the video below explains why I bought SentinelOne (NYSE: S). SentinelOne was founded in 2013 and delivers autonomous endpoint cybersecurity solutions. SentinelOne's Singularity Endpoint Security Platform includes prevention, detection, response, remediation, and forensics on a single platform powered by artificial intelligence. The company's AI is powered by XDR, which stands for "extended detection and response." XDR is essentially a next-generation approach to threat detection and response, enabling higher visibility, protection, and efficiency. XDR technology allows organizations to collect and correlate data across networks, cloud workloads, emails, servers, endpoints, and more. Continue reading