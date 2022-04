How to Build an EV Stock Starter Kit for Just $130

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you're new to investing or have been doing it for decades, one of the best ways to open a starter position in a new company is to simply buy one share. One share may not be much money unless we're talking about a stock whose share price is hundreds or thousands of dollars. But a stake, no matter how small, can mean a lot from a psychological standpoint.A share of a company represents ownership in a real business. Whether you have one share or 1,000 shares, you're essentially participating in the future of a company and saying that you believe in it and are willing to have skin in the game. When you're just getting started following a company for the first time, it's usually a bad idea to acquire too large of a position anyway. After all, it's not good to own stock unless you understand the fundamental business.