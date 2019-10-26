|
How to Build Your Brexit Plan 2019: A Playbook to Help Multinationals Prepare for Brexit, Even When Resources are Limited
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How to Build Your Brexit Plan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive overview of how to prepare for Brexit. Understand your exposure and learn the 6-step planning process to ensure your business is ready.
Brexit will disrupt business as usual in the UK, as well as multinationals' planning in such a critical market in their global portfolios. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare & life sciences, chemicals, industrial manufacturers, and technology MNCs are all exposed to Brexit and its ramifications in various ways.
Building a Brexit plan that helps them address these challenges doesn't require huge teams or significant resource allocation, however. To make preparing for Brexit less daunting, multinationals should follow a structured process and select the most essential steps.
This report recommends simple, actionable steps companies can take to prepare for Brexit and build Brexit plans quickly and efficiently, even if resources are limited.
What you will learn
- Detailed 6-step process to build your Brexit plan
- Implications for multinationals - understand your exposure
- An actionable Brexit planning template to use right away
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
About This Report
Brexit: Why it Makes Sense to Plan
What UK GMs are Saying
The Business Case for Contingency Plans
Brexit Plan Basics
- Brexit Plan: Introduction
- Evaluate Your Value Proposition
- Think of Your Competitors' Strategies
- Recommended Brexit Planning Process
Step 1: Understand Your Exposure
- Checklist: FMCG/Consumer
- Checklist: Helthcare & Life
- Checklist: Chemicals
- Checklist: Industrial Manufacturers
- Checklist: Technology
Step 2: Create a Brexit team
- The Brexit Team: Participants
- Getting Everyone to Build the Brexit Plan
- Brexit Team: Communicating With HQ
Step 3: Work With Scenarios
- Brexit Scenarios Overview
- Plan With Scenarios
- Recommended Brexit Scenarios
Step 4: Assess Brexit's Impact on Your Business
- Brexit Exposure by Industry
- Brexit Implications Across Sectors
- Besides Risks, Focus on Opportunities
- FMCG/Consumer Goods - Negative Impacts
- FMCG/Consumer Goods - Opportunities
- FMCG/consumer Goods - Actions
- Healthcare & Life Sciences- Negative Impacts
- Healthcare & Life Sciences- Opportunities
- Healthcare & Life Sciences- Actions
- Chemicals - Negative Impacts
- Chemicals - Opportunities
- Chemicals - Actions
- Industrial Manufacturers - Negative Impacts
- Industrial Manufacturers - Opportunities
- Industrial Manufacturers - Actions
- Technology - Negative Impacts
- Technology - Opportunities
- Technology - Actions
Step 5: Model Demand and Costs Based on Brexit
- Model FutureDemand In Light of Brexit
Step 6: Monitor Regularly
- Monitor Regularly
- Actions to Take
- Sources
Appendix: Brexit Plan Template
- Brexit Plan: Pricing & Business Strategy
- Brexit Plan: Trade Terms
- Brexit Plan: Movement of Goods
- Brexit Plan: Regulation
- Brexit Plan: Supply Chain
- Brexit Plan: Talent
- Brexit Plan: Demand Dynamics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vogh6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
