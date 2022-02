How to Buy Amazon for the Cost of a Penny Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Online giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has enjoyed massive growth over the past few decades. Not only has it branched out into physical retail, but it's also expanded into new market segments online, like prescriptions.Amazon's ability to innovate has made it a favorite among investors. But at a share price of close to $3,000 as of this writing, it may be out of reach financially for investors on more of a budget.The good news, though, is that you can own Amazon even if you have far less money to work with than what Amazon is currently trading at. All you need to do is find a brokerage account that allows you to buy fractional shares, and you can effectively cut the cost of Amazon down to that of a penny stock.Continue reading