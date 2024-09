How to buy an electric car - a guide

From parking to leasing, here’s all you need to know about driving an EV10 electric cars to buy if you want to avoid buying a TeslaWorking out the cost of charging is quite simple. You pay for your electricity in pence per kilowatt hour (kWh), with an average of around 25p/kWh. If your EV has a 50kWh battery, it will cost about £12.50 for a full charge. But if you have a smart energy tariff, you could charge up using cheap energy overnight at as low as 6.9p/kWh. That’ll bring down the cost of a full charge to £3.45 – not bad if your 50kWh electric car will do 200 miles. Doing 200 miles in a petrol car that averages 40mpg will cost you about £32.50 Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian