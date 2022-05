How to Buy Berkshire Hathaway for the Cost of a Penny Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been very volatile for the past six months or so, and many investors are uncertain about investing right now, given that all the major indexes are in negative territory year to date. Robinhood, a brokerage firm that caters to new, younger, and less affluent investors, has seen the number of active users drop significantly over the past few quarters. That indicates that many investors, especially those who are newer to investing, are sitting on the sidelines.Inflation and the potential for an economic slowdown are contributing to the uncertainty. In times like this, large, stable companies with long-term track records of earnings through various market cycles are a good place to invest -- like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). The holding company run by Warren Buffett is up over 9% year to date and has been one of the steadiest, most reliable stocks on the market over the years. It does come with a high share price, but investors can get it for the cost of a penny stock through fractional shares investing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading