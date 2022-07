How to buy great fashion that doesn’t cost the earth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Take stock of the clothes you have and find the best new or secondhand deals if you need moreIn the UK, the average person owns 115 items of clothing, 30 of which have never been worn. So, before you buy any more, go through your whole wardrobe. Pull everything out; reacquaint yourself with that once-loved dress and consider whether repairs or alterations would breathe new life into what you already have. Continue reading...