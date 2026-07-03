OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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03.07.2026 22:09:54
How to Buy Pre-IPO Shares in Anthropic and OpenAI (And Why You Might Not Want To)
OpenAI and Anthropic, two of the world's fastest-growing AI companies, filed confidential draft S-1 registration statements with the SEC on May 22 and June 1, respectively. Both companies will likely go public in late 2026 or early 2027.OpenAI was valued at $852 billion after its latest funding round, and it aims to go public with a market cap of $1 trillion. That would be 50 times its annualized revenue run rate of $20 billion at the end of 2025. Anthropic was most recently valued at $965 billion. With a $1 trillion IPO, it would go public at 111 times its $9 billion in annualized revenue at the end of 2025.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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