How to Buy Tesla for the Cost of a Penny Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to grow your wealth, but sometimes, it can feel like you already need to have wealth just to get started.Some stocks cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars per share, and most experts recommend investors own positions in at least 25 to 30 stocks to ensure their portfolios are properly diversified. Buying even single shares of that many companies could easily require several you to bring several thousand dollars or more to the task of building your base portfolio.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the two dozen or so most expensive stocks on the market today by share price, currently trading at around $930. But if you're not in a position to buy shares in increments that large, there is an option that will allow you to invest in Tesla for as little as $1: fractional shares.Continue reading