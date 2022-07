How to Buy Tesla for the Cost of a Penny Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people are interested in putting money into Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The company is known as one of the most innovative businesses out there, and given the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, it could end up being a very sensible addition to your portfolio.But there may be one thing getting in the way of investing in Tesla -- money. On July 22, Tesla was trading at almost $820 a share. That's down considerably from the company's 52-week high of $1,243. But still, $820 is a lot of money, and you may be limited in funds.Or it may be that you have $820 to work with, but you're hesitant to sink that much cash into a single share of stock when there are other companies on your watchlist you're looking to scoop up. If that's the case, here's some good news. You can invest in Tesla at the same cost as buying a penny stock. All you need to do is purchase shares on a fractional basis.Continue reading