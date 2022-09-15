|
15.09.2022 12:00:00
How to create a custom configuration provider in ASP.NET Core 6
We use configuration providers in ASP.NET Core to load configuration data into our application from one or more configuration sources. These providers can read configuration data from command line arguments, environment variables, JSON or XML files, databases, Azure Key Vault, and other sources—including your own custom sources.The ASP.NET Core configuration system comprises a set of classes that make it easier to manage the configuration settings of your application. This system is lightweight and extensible, and it provides a consistent way to store and retrieve configuration settings for all ASP.NET Core applications.[ Also on InfoWorld: The best new features in .NET 6 ]For custom configuration sources, you can create your own custom configuration provider in ASP.NET Core and attach it to the configuration system. A custom configuration provider can help you to reduce the complexity involved in loading configuration metadata from custom configuration sources or external sources.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A.S.P. Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A.S.P. Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.