How To Create A Successful Brand Identity - Plus, The Top 25 Branding Agencies Of 2019, According To DesignRush

NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A consistent brand presentation across all platforms can increase revenue by up to 23 percent.

However, a brand has many visual and emotional components. Therefore, crafting a consistent identity can be difficult for businesses.

DesignRush.com, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, discovered how the best branding agencies build unified brand identities across many channels. These strategies help growing companies capture consumers, increase awareness and recognition, and ultimately improve revenue.

The top 5 ways that branding agencies create a successful brand identity are:

1. Create A Brand Strategy

About one-third of consumers have a specific brand in mind when they begin shopping.

By creating a brand strategy before beginning the actual branding process, experts can pinpoint valuable audiences and ensure that the brand becomes recognizable and trustworthy to them. This will empower consumers to have that brand in mind when they set out to make a purchase.

Building a brand strategy includes tasks such as:

1. Conducting market research

2. Defining the target demographic

3. Determining goals

4. Writing the mission and core values of the brand

5. Creating a brand book that outlines brand guidelines

2. Design A Logo

Studies show that color improves brand recognition by up to 80 percent – and when coupled with a strategic logo, this visual moniker can be the key to brand visibility.

Thus, branding agencies often design a logo that aesthetically embodies a brand's products, services, mission and values early on in the branding process. Although a logo is not the only branding element, it is often the most highly-recognized.

Successful logos have a few key design qualities. They are often:

1. Simple and scalable

2. Modern yet timeless

3. Responsive for all digital screen sizes

4. Memorable and have strong brand relevance

3. Name The Brand, Products & Services

Although brains process visuals up to 60,000 times faster than words, every brand, product and service needs to be named in accordance with the overarching brand identity.

Successful brand or product names should be:

1. Short or simple

2. Related to the key mission of the brand

3. Easy to pronounce

4. Brand The Website

Strong branding on multiple platforms can improve brand visibility by up to 4 times – but a website is perhaps the most important platform.

The best branding agencies take the time to properly brand professional websites. Well-branded sites typically have:

1. The logo in the top-left corner of all web pages, which leads back to the homepage

2. Large, easily readable font

3. A consistent color scheme that matches other visual collateral

4. Intuitive navigation

5. Strategic landing pages that match brand goals

5. Roll Out The Identity On Other Platforms

There are a near-infinite number of digital platforms and interfaces that businesses must brand in order to properly present themselves to their target audience.

Therefore, they must also roll out the brand on other channels, including:

1. Social media

2. Marketing campaigns

3. Graphic and print designs

4. Packaging designs

5. Email newsletters

6. Video marketing campaigns and commercials

7. Advertisements

DesignRush's Agency Listing section features the top local and global branding firms. Some of the top branding companies from around the world include:

1. Ahmed Alkooheji Communications

Ahmed Alkooheji Communications specializes in the provision of brand identities for various business fields. They thrive in providing a spectacular service as the kingdom's creative marketing and technological branding firm. They aim to embody ideas and clients' personalities within the ever-increasing tech-savvy and creatively advanced market, forming an identity proudly held by the owners and eagerly celebrated by customers.

https://kooheji.co/

2. Anderson Creative

As a team, Anderson Creative operates under the philosophy that individually, people are good, together, people are great. This applies both internally and externally as they create a collaborative environment that is vital to project success. Collaboration inspires them to bridge the gap between art and business, internal teams, clients and vendors, or any number of complex relationships. As artists, creatives, and problem solvers, they approach every project with the end user in mind. They use the fundamentals of design thinking, combined with intuition, industry trends, and principles of human psychology as a strategy for problem-solving, continuous ideation, and innovation within their industry.

https://andersoncreative.works/

3. Global Brand Works

Whether clients need to launch, recharge, redesign, or completely reinvent their brand, Global Brand Works has the deep vertical expertise to get them there. They translate Brand Strategy into real life programs and tactics. From startups to established global brands, an organization aligned around brand creates a shared sense of purpose that creates consistent and compelling experiences.

https://globalbrandworks.com/

4. Barrett and Welsh

Barrett and Welsh is a rare Canadian branding and advertising agency: they have visible minorities own the majority of the company. They specialize in communications that create inclusion for minorities. Their work has helped clients like 3M, Allstate, Bell, Dish, P&G, and Walmart better serve Canada's South Asian, Chinese, Black, Filipino, Latin American and Middle Eastern visible minority immigrants. They move people with powerful ideas. To act and react. To respond and remember. To respect and represent. To change themselves or others, or to hold firm for the principles that serve their shared humanity best.

https://www.barrettandwelsh.com/

5. Percept Brand Design

Percept is a passionate and effective branding agency in Sydney, Australia. They specialize in branding – brand strategy, brand identity design and roll-out to print and digital campaigns. Their focus is on strategic branding solutions that achieve successful outcomes. They partner with their clients to achieve a deep understanding of their business objectives. They pride ourselves on the results of their work and enjoy seeing others benefit from its performance. They are thinking creatives with a proven track record, having delivered thousands of successful projects since their inception in 1997. Their wealth of experience has evolved into expertise. It is this expertise that is their competitive edge.

http://percept.com.au

6. Better Business Resource Group

At BBRG Consulting, they are committed to reversing the trend and gap-filling the needs and expertise of any business, large or small. By using their broad and experienced member network and associates, they take the mystery out of "your next step", and assist unlocking each company's true potential, unfettered by the unknown. From real estate to digital marketing, they've got you covered. They have over 150 years of experience in the top ranks of their leadership alone!

https://trybobcar.com/

7. Davis

Davis is a family-owned business three generations deep in design. In 1971, Glenn Davis began brand building with top multi-national clients, guided by Dramatic Simplicity™ as foundational to their work. They are a branding & design agency, 80 people strong. They believe that brilliant design is the result of smart upfront thinking and insightful strategy. They have grown steadily attracting new business internationally while maintaining the longest client relationships in the industry. They are inspired by passion and curiosity to explore, learn, imagine and create. They are creative problem solvers, thinking and working together with clients.

https://davis.agency/

8. Elmwood

Elmwood is the world's most effective brand design and brand experience consultancy. They've won more DBA Design Effectiveness Awards than anyone else in the history of the scheme, recognition of our work's commercial success. Elmwood began in 1977, and has studios in Leeds, London, New York, Singapore, and Melbourne. Today, Elmwood is still very much independent, offering industry leading services in brand strategy and insight, brand identity; creative, design and activation; branded content and experience; and consulting. They can tick off a long list of sectors including retail, government, sport, media, FMCG, B2B and more.

https://www.elmwood.com/

9. Frost Motion

Frost Motion specializes in video production, brand design, visual effects, 3D & 2D animation. They produce high-end brand content that evokes an emotional response and drives sales. Their mission is to elevate their clients' message and inspire their audiences.

https://frostmotion.com/

10. Kaizen Design Studio

Kaizen Design Studio works to strengthen brands through a proven process of continuous improvement. Kaizen Design Studio strives to continuously improve themselves and their services. They believe in pushing the boundaries of creativity and setting new standards of achievement for themselves. The principles of Kaizen teach them to draw conclusions from data and manage with facts; review the situations individually; have good processes; solve issues from the root, and quickly contain problems; and teamwork is key. Applying these principles and more, Kaizen Design Studio has grown from strength to strength and is now one of the most sought after, digital marketing companies in Pune.

https://www.kaizendesignstudio.com/

11. Killian Branding

Ready for re-branding? Brands that have grown, merged, or left their old name/capabilities/service offerings/geography behind can benefit from Killian Branding. Every brand must meet three imperatives: awareness, differentiation, and urgency. Awareness is job 1, of course. Customers can't choose a brand if they can't find them. Differentiation is job 2, a far more complex strategic problem, because that differentiation must be emotionally meaningful to a business's best prospects. Brand loyalties are not changed by reason and logic and ten-reasons-why. Job 3 is creating urgency, which is easy when brands do job 2, differentiation, meaningfully.

http://www.killianbranding.com/

12. Lake B2B

Lake B2B is a pioneer in the field of Email Marketing and Email Database Management services. With an impressive track record of big budget marketing campaigns, Lake B2B has brought together the biggest databases available in the industry. Conventional methods are passed and the multi-channel approach makes the contemporary method simpler. Lake B2B covers every aspect of Email and Database marketing. It has comprehensive mailing information including the accurately collated medical email lists. The database ensures that marketers get only the most accurate data for better lead generation.

https://www.lakeb2b.com/

13. Mentum

Mentum is a full-service marketing and ad agency that has specialized in healthcare marketing for the last 10 years – but they also have strong vitals in other areas like food, beverages and education as well. Based in Chicago, Mentum helps brands across the U.S. grow - whether its finding more patients or simply becoming more efficient with helping the ones they already have. Their case studies include building the reputation and quality of hospitals, physician and urology groups as well as individual practices.

https://yourmentum.com/

14. Mostly Media North Limited

Mostly Media North Limited is one of the UK's leading Independent Media Planning and Buying Specialists. They believe in client service and recommendations for the benefit of the client, while growing their business and delivering real changes in purchase behavior. They believe that negotiating the delivery of the most cost-effective pricing across all media is as key now as it has always been. They also believe that spending where it should be rather than being dictated to is the best way.

https://www.mostlymedia.co.uk/

15. Munch Studio

Munch Studio is a boutique design agency based in London and working globally. Their work encompasses corporate identity design, logo animation and other brand expressions. They are passionate about crafting visual identities that create lasting impressions. Whether clients are starting a new business or launching a new service line—Munch Studio can help clients develop a visual language that conveys the corporate image of each firm and resonates with every audience.

https://munch.studio/

16. Mypromovideos

Mypromovideos is a boutique animation studio that helps clients connect better with their customers. They specialize in producing high-quality animation videos which can be used as explainer videos, sales videos, corporate videos, case study videos, TV commercial, and more. Mypromovideos simplifies the message, helping clients convey their message and make it entertaining at the same time. Mypromovideos looks at videos from every dimension before they create it. They understand each client's needs, viewpoint, and, most importantly, their clients.

https://www.mypromovideos.com/

17. SOOAK Design Agency

SOOAK Design Agency is a Design Agency located in Madrid. They specialize in Branding and Advertising for companies and institutions in a variety of different countries. They are not a large design agency, and what they lack in size we more than compensate in talent, creativity and dedication. They have extensive experience working for global companies and prestigious institutions.

https://sooak.es/

18. T.Rex Design

Since 2004, T.Rex Design has been creating, developing and supporting some amazing brands. Whether it's creating a new identity system for an exciting startup, or giving an established brand an injection of energy and enthusiasm, they are here to make things happen. They will work tirelessly and enthusiastically to deliver high impact creative solutions.

https://www.trexdesign.co.uk/

19. The Malting House Design Studio

The Malting House Design Studio aims to give every client an exceptional standard of customer care. Their work is marked by creative thinking, understanding the client's brief, thorough research, attention to detail, cost-effective, appropriate solutions, delivered on schedule and within the budget. As creative thinkers and visual problem solvers, they will thoughtfully craft bespoke concepts, with attention to detail and inspired design development, grounded in diligent research. Their team is experienced in design-led thinking and qualified to use the SOSTAC strategic marketing model.

http://www.themaltinghouse.co.uk/

20. The Most

Armed with an extensive knowledge of all aspects of digital and printed design, The Most develops custom and unique artworks utilizing 3D modelling, visual and graphic design. They are passionate about design and are perfectionists – they get under the skin of every brand to create something innovative and exceptional. From digital assets to websites, and from posters to stationery, The Most applies their creative skills and technical expertise to showcase the best facets of every brand.

https://www.themost.uk/

21. Trig

Trig is an innovation consulting, product design, and marketing firm that offers comprehensive insight-to-commercialization services for startups, mid-sized, and Fortune 500 companies across the United States. Based in Chapel Hill, the Trig® team can be found in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Richmond, Virginia.

https://trig.com/

22. Truly deeply

Today's business environment demands organizations be more responsive, including incorporating shifting technology, category disruption and fast-changing customer expectations. The smartest approach to navigating these challenges is an agile brand. Truly Deeply is a brand agency that combines the science of brand strategy with beautifully crafted execution to build compelling brands that truly connect with audiences. They're passionate and get excited by the opportunity to build new and entrepreneurial brands every day. They believe that design should have a strategic foundation underpinned by each business and brand strategy.

https://www.trulydeeply.com.au/

23. White and Black

Based in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, White and Black is a Creative Agency and Print Partner, working with reputed corporate and commercial enterprises since 2006. From logo creation and printing solutions to designing Books/Diaries, Brochures, Business Cards, Catalogue, Danglers, Directory, Files, Flyers, Invitation, Magazines, Menu, Packaging, Posters, Souvenirs, and Wrappers, White and Black's hands-on creative services are tailored to each brand's personality, target audience and their location. Theirs is a creative hub of ideas, concepts, and solutions, designed to help clients communicate their brand's message in an impactful and poignant manner.

https://whiteandblack.in/

24. WittyCookie

WittyCookie is an award-winning web design studio based in Vancouver. While most believe that great websites are available only to the largest of corporations, they believe that even the smallest business deserves a beautiful website. The WittyCookie family is comprised of experts with years of experience working in all industries. Their services include web design, web development, web hosting, SEO, social media, and graphic design.

https://www.wittycookie.ca/

25. Works Design Group

Works Design Groups is a branding and package design agency that delivers design solutions far above their weight class. They're focused on the food and beverage industry, but they have worked across a wide range of industries during our 20+ years in business.

http://www.worksdesigngroup.com/

