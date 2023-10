How to create SOAP services in ASP.NET Core

The services that comprise distributed applications must communicate with one another to exchange data or information. You need a common data format for these communications, which narrows the options if your distributed applications span heterogeneous platforms. Earlier protocols such as DCOM, RPC, and IIOP were restricted to homogeneous environments.For heterogeneous environments, we need a communications protocol that is supported across disparate platforms. This is where SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol) comes in.SOAP is a lightweight protocol that uses XML to facilitate data exchange between systems. With SOAP, objects developed on different platforms and in different programming languages can communicate seamlessly. Thus SOAP allows us to build complex information systems by integrating services from diverse systems as components.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel