|
08.09.2022 12:00:00
How to create Word docs from R or Python with Quarto
There are several ways to create a Word document from programming languages, including R Markdown and the officer package with R and the python-docx library in Python. But one of the newest and more intriguing is Quarto, a free, open source technical publishing system from RStudio (now Posit) that’s native to Python and Julia as well as R.One of the big advantages of Quarto is that, unlike a Word-specific package, the same Quarto file with minor tweaks can be used to generate dozens of output formats in addition to Word, including PowerPoint, HTML, and PDF. (Find out more: “What is Quarto? RStudio rolls out next-generation R Markdown”.) In addition, you can automate the creation of Word reports and include results of your analysis and visualization code.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
