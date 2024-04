How to Crush Your 401(k) Goals in 2024

If you're looking to ramp up your retirement savings in 2024, an employer-sponsored retirement plan like a 401(k) might be your golden ticket.Essentially, a 401(k) is a retirement savings plan that lets you funnel part of your paycheck into the account before taxes are taken out. For 2024, you can stash away up to $23,000 in your employer's 401(k) plan. If you are 50 or over, you can throw in an extra $7,500, bringing your total contribution limit to $30,500 for 2024. With these contribution limits, you could be on your way to a six-figure retirement account in a few years. But if you're wondering how to supercharge your 401(k) this year to crush your long-term goals, we've jotted down a few steps you can take to make the process easier.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel