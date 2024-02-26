|
26.02.2024 11:00:00
How to cut through the AI noise
AI is touted as the greatest thing since the invention of the wheel, but you can be forgiven if you don’t have a clue as to what it means or what to do with it. After all, the frenzied pace of AI-related news is dizzying, making it hard to filter signal from noise. Every day sees a new large language model released, some from companies (e.g., Moonshot AI) raising amounts that seem unhinged from reality (e.g., $1 billion). Every day a different LLM leapfrogs incumbents on performance or functionality. A few weeks ago it was Meta, but last week it was Google’s Gemini dunking on ChatGPT. Even completely non-AI related things (like power chargers!!!) are getting AI labels slapped on them.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!