Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
13.01.2026 18:22:00
How to Decide Whether You Can Afford to Keep Your Home After Divorce
According to the Life Change Index Scale, a measure of the most stressful events in life, divorce falls below the death of a spouse and above a jail term and the death of a close family member. In other words, there's nothing easy about getting a divorce, and going through a divorce later in life can make the situation more complicated. It's reasonable that divorce can be tricky to navigate. Not only are you grieving the end of a relationship, but you also have a boatload of decisions to make, many of them involving your finances now and through retirement. One of those decisions is where you plan to live. Once you're no longer legally wed, where will you build your life?Even if the thought of divorce makes you feel as free as a bird, you must do the serious work of figuring out your next best steps. When it comes to where you're going to live, here are three questions to ask yourself.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!