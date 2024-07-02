02.07.2024 21:45:00

How to describe Java code with annotations

There are times when you need to associate metadata, or data that describes data, with classes, methods, or other elements in your Java code. For example, your team might need to identify unfinished classes in a large application. For each unfinished class, the metadata would include the name of the developer responsible for finishing the class and the class's expected completion date.Before Java 5, comments were Java's only flexible mechanism for associating metadata with application elements. But because the compiler ignores them, comments are not available at runtime. And even if they were available, you would have to parse the text to obtain crucial data items. Without standardizing how the data items were specified, they might be impossible to parse.

