How to disable UK emergency alerts on your phone

Adjust these settings to stop your 4G or 5G phone making a noise during test at 3pm on 23 AprilThe the UK’s emergency alert system is due to be tested at 3pm on Sunday 23 April, causing all 4G and 5G-capable mobile phones in the country to make a loud siren-like sound even if they are placed on silent.The alerts are designed to notify the public of life-threatening emergencies, but there are cases where the test could expose hidden mobile phones and put people at risk of domestic abuse or put others in danger.Settings > Notifications > Emergency AlertsSettings > Safety and emergency > Wireless emergency alerts Continue reading...