How To Document Damage For A Car Insurance Claim - New Guide

In order to properly document car damage, a driver must:



Take photos immediately after accident. It is essential to take photos of the car damage at the accident scene. Take clear photos and make sure nobody, except the police, interferes with the evidence. Also, take clear photos of the surrounding areas, like geographic elements, weather conditions, street and traffic signs, road marks, the position of the cars at the moment of the collision. They will help both the investigators and the insurance company.

Get eyewitness reports. Search for persons who witnessed the accident and can provide valuable details. Look for persons who are willing to testify, should it come to this. Note or record all eyewitness reports.

Carefully gather all documents as the case progresses. Write names and titles of anyone who was a participant of the accident. Exchange insurance info with the other driver. Ask for a copy of the police report.

Get repair estimates from at least 2 independent sources. It is important to check how much will it cost to repair the car. Visit 2 repair shops and get unbiased estimates. They will help you negotiate better with the claim adjuster.

