21.12.2022 14:56:00
How to Double Your Money Investing in Real Estate
Even in the best of markets, doubling your money in a single year isn't likely. Assets held over the longer term have a much greater chance of double-digit or even triple-digit returns. But given the broader market has fallen by 14%, there certainly hasn't been much opportunity for doubling your money as an investor this year.Many investors are hoping that 2023 will bring new opportunities for higher returns, particularly in the real estate industry. The real estate market is changing rapidly. Both demand and prices are receding as interest rates rise. This may not seem like a good time for investing in real estate, but it actually helps increase your chances of strong returns going forward. Take a closer look at three things you could do in 2023 to get on the path toward doubling your money with real estate.The easiest and most accessible way to double your money is by investing in real estate stocks. Brokerage firms, real estate tech companies, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been feeling tremendous pressure in the markets thanks to rising interest rates and a slowing economy.Continue reading
