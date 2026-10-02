How to Earn $272 a Month From Realty Income (O) Stock (That's $3,264 Per Year)

If you're seeking dividend income, and a lot of it, take a look at Realty Income (NYSE: O), whose dividend recently yielded a hefty 5.95%.

It's a real estate investment trust (REIT) -- a company that owns lots of real estate, leasing it to tenants. And it's one of the relatively few companies that pays its dividend monthly instead of quarterly. Better still, its dividend is rather dependable -- and you can depend on it to grow over time, too. Its last dividend announcement was its 136th increase since 1994, and its 675th consecutive dividend.

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