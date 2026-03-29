Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
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29.03.2026 18:05:00
How to Earn $500 a Month From Realty Income (O) Stock
If you're looking for regular income, it's hard to beat dividend-paying stocks. A particularly attractive one is Realty Income (NYSE: O). It's a real estate investment trust (REIT) -- a company that owns lots of real estate and charges its tenants rent.REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable earnings as dividends, and Realty Income has been kicking out a lot of income to its shareholders. Its dividend yield was recently 5.3%. Better still, unlike most dividend stocks, it pays its dividend on a monthly basis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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