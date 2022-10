How to Easily Earn Passive Income With Solana

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrency investors are enduring a long and cold crypto winter this year. One way to enhance returns in a challenging market is to earn passive income on your crypto holdings by putting them to work for you and staking them, or committing them toward validating transactions and securing the network.Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), a major proof-of-stake cryptocurrency and the ninth-largest crypto by market cap, is appealing to own for many reasons, including its large user base, low transaction fees, high throughput, and fast transaction times. That led Bank of America analysts to call it "the Visa of the digital asset ecosystem."The ability to stake Solana in a relatively seamless manner to earn 4% to 5.5% on your holdings, with no minimum investment or technical expertise required, significantly adds to its appeal.Continue reading